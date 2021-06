Ohio State announced more scholar athlete awards on Monday. Buckeye track and field star Sade Olatoye and men's lacrosse player Ryan Terefenko were named Ohio State’s Big Ten Medal of Honor recipient. The award, which was established in 1915 and was the first award in intercollegiate athletics to demonstrate support for the educational emphasis placed on athletics is given to one male and one female student from the graduating class of each of the conference's programs who has demonstrated excellence on and off the field throughout their college career.