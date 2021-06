National Parks are areas that are created by national governments for the conservation of the natural environment. The National Park Service (NPS), which functions under the US Department of Interior, currently manages 63 National Parks in the United States. Among all the US States, the State of California has the highest number of National Parks followed by the States of Alaska, Utah, and Colorado. It is estimated that approximately 211,000 km2 of land is protected by National Parks in the United States.