LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Considering everything that Arizona State has gone through this year, it’s a wonder they now sit at 31-16 and 15-10 in Pac 12 play after tonight’s 6-2 win at USC. In the process, they broke out of a three-way tie for fifth place into lone possession of third place, which might not sound like much but it certainly cements their spot as an at-large pick for the NCAAs if things stay this way till selection Monday.