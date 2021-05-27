Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maine State

Even the worst gardeners can grow these vegetables in Maine

By Julia Bayly
Bangor Daily News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEveryone seems to know that one gardener who every year grows so many massive vegetables for their family that they can’t help but share. But maybe that’s not you. Maybe you feel like everything you try to plant inevitably shrivels and dies. Is there anything you could successfully grow?. Yes.

bangordailynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gardeners#Vegetable Gardens#Garden Plants#Green Vegetables#Green Leafy Vegetables#Lettuce Seeds#Swiss#Varieties#Seedlings#Crops#Tomatoes#Horticulturist#Pests#Purchasing Seeds#Well Drained Soil#Container Gardens#Potatoes#Vine Peas#Greens#Onions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Gardening
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
GardeningOrlando Sentinel

Best fertilizer for tomatoes

Growing your own tomatoes at home makes a big difference when it comes to flavor. There’s nothing quite like pulling a fresh tomato off the vine when it’s fully ripe, juicy and warmed by the sun. While tomatoes are relatively easy to grow, they are heavy feeders that require a...
Iowa Statethegazette.com

The Iowa Gardener: Invasive plants may be welcome in some gardens

With the help of Facebook, I’ve been doing a lot of sharing and swapping of plants with other gardeners in my area. It’s mainly been wonderful, but it’s also sparked a lot of online warnings and conversations about “invasive” plants?. What is an invasive plant? Some thoughts:. Just about any...
GardeningMacomb Daily

Check your plants’ needs for sun, soil before replacing dead trees

Q: I have tried planting native white-flowering dogwoods in my yard several times. They have died each time. Sometimes, they died in a couple of months and sometimes it took a year. I am planting them in lots of sun, sandy soil and using an attractive gravel mulch. The trees get watered when the lawn irrigation system is running or it rains. What’s the problem?
NutritionJacksonville Journal Courier

Garden-fresh vegetables help health

Cancer prevention starts on your dinner plate; actually, it starts in the garden. Growing your own nutrient-rich cancer fighting vegetables allows you to grow pesticide-free vegetables, harvest them at their peak, and use them right away, ensuring the highest nutrient value and best flavor. Be sure to include some broccoli,...
Gardeningshoredailynews.com

Master Gardeners: The joy of keeping Houseplants

This is Steve Rulison bringing you information on Shore friendly living and gardening from the Eastern Shore Master Gardeners, and Virginia Cooperative Extension. From my perch near the mouth of Occohannock Creek, I recorded virtually no rain last week. Much of the scenic beauty of nature has been replaced by...
Cathlamet, WAwaheagle.com

How Does Your Garden Grow?

The Community Garden in Erickson Park on Columbia Street in Cathlamet is a busy place and plants are poking up through the nicely ‘tilled soil. The weeds are being pulled. Soil is in good shape and it all looks good for this gardening season. Joyce reports that there are still...
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
The Independent

How to grow your own vegetables at home – even if you don’t have a garden

Keeping your kitchen stocked with fresh vegetables can be tricky as lockdown continues. Some supermarkets have lifted their product restrictions but rather than rely on shop stock levels, you can take matters in to your own hands and have a go at growing your own.It’s also a way to get some much-needed vitamin D, improve your gardening skills and have a rewarding return in the form of the freshest food you’ll ever get.Space is not an issue either, you don’t need a huge garden spanning acres to successfully grow your own produce. If you need anymore inspiration to get growing...
GardeningWarren Tribune Chronicle

Picking the best fertilizer for vegetables

Q: What is the absolute best fertilizer I can use on my vegetable garden this year for better plant?. A: There are many types of fertilizer on the market that will work in your vegetable garden. There is no best food as far as a product on the market. There are many right types of fertilizer that will work for your garden site and your preferred methods of application.
Gardeningmajorcadailybulletin.com

Gardening in Mallorca: Growing in abundance

Well, well, May is nearly out and just a few days ago we had that sudden drop in temperature and a lovely rainy day for the garden just to prove what the proverbs and sayings mean. We needed to pop that extra cardigan back on but the rain was worth it, everything in the garden seems to hold its head up after a refreshing rainfall.
Gardeningyournews.com

5 Fruits and vegetables that grow well in containers

(Natural News) If you want to grow your own foods but don’t have sufficient outdoor space, consider growing them in pots and containers. A sunny windowsill, a patio, a balcony or even a doorstep will provide sufficient space for a productive container garden. Container gardening, as the name implies, is...
GardeningArgus Press

Simple alternatives for growing strawberries

One of the first fruits of summer is strawberries. While we can enjoy fresh berries almost year-round from the grocery store, there is no substitute for the sweet, juicy flavor of home-or locally-grown. If you’re hesitant to make the commitment to a large berry patch, there are some simple alternatives.
Animalstimes-gazette.com

A STROLL THROUGH THE GARDEN: Deer challenges

This past winter, hopefully we won’t have much more snow, I went out to the backyard and I noticed something on the other side of my flood lights one evening. What I noticed was that I had a small 15- to 20-member herd of deer grazing on the English ivy, I have growing on the trees that I have in the backyard.
GardeningFranklin Banner-Tribune

Get It Growing: Summer flower and garden tips

There are many things to be done in the lawn and in the garden as we transition from the spring into the summer. One thing to consider if you haven’t already done so is replacing your cool-season bedding plants with warm-season bedding plants. Traditional cool-season annual bedding plants such as...
GardeningSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Watch now: 5 fruits and vegetables that can be grown indoors

You don’t need outdoor space to grow your own food. Here are five fruits and vegetables that can be grown indoors. Lettuce has a shallow root system, which means that it can be grown in any container that is at least six inches deep. Only two inches of soil is needed to grow microgreens. It’s important to remember to keep the soil moist. Self-pollinating varieties of lemon, lime, orange and grapefruit trees can also be grown indoors. Place the potted tree in a sunny part of your home and be careful not to overwater it. All you need to grow peas indoors is soil, a container and some dowels to support the plant. Peas generally need to be watered twice a week. Strawberries are a popular indoor plant that can be grown in pots or hanging containers. The only negative is that they can sometimes attract fruit flies.
Gardeninghometownsource.com

Column: Growing your garden at the library

Spring is here and many people are itching to get back into their yards and gardens, including the patrons and staff at the Northtown Library. In June 2020, a shoreline buffer garden was installed by the library pond. This month, a butterfly garden will also be added to the grounds.
GardeningColumbus Dispatch

Gardening: Clematis, the queen of climbers, is a stunning addition to landscape

Every flower gardener should know the pleasure of growing clematis, a woody, deciduous climbing perennial in the buttercup (Ranunculaceae) family. With its large flowers, extended period of bloom and persistent hardy nature, clematis can add instant color and curb appeal to any home landscape. Clematis are hardy plants and can...
GardeningGreat Bend Tribune

Create a garden anywhere with straw bales

Add productive garden space and raise your planting bed with straw bale gardening. This technique allows you to create a raised bed garden on the patio, lawn, or poor compacted soil. Straw bale gardening has been around for centuries, but thanks to Joel Karsten’s book Straw Bale Gardens it has gained new popularity.
GardeningWiscnews.com

GARDENER COLUMN: Oh honey, it’s time to plant

“I wasn’t going to eat it, I was just going to taste it.” — Winnie the Pooh. I recently wrote about deterring bunnies and deer from eating your garden plants. This past week, we had a new visitor to our garden and our beehives – a bear. The first night, he just took down all our bird feeders, so we assumed it was a family of naughty raccoons. We brought in the bird feeders the next night and in the morning, we discovered he had tipped over and ripped the hinged roofs right off two of our four bee hives. Luckily, we were able to upright the hives without much drama, except for the three bees that got inside my bee suit and one small sting on my thigh. We moved the hives so they would be closer to the nearby trees so my husband, Scott, could chain the hives to the trees. That evening, as I was moving the plants I was hardening off back into the house, I was sure I heard the bear rustling around in the nearby bushes. You’ve never seen anyone run so fast in rubber garden boots. In the morning, Scott went to check his hives. The bear still got the chains off one hive and damaged it pretty good. Scott wasn’t ready to give up though. We moved all the hives closer to the house and put electric “goat” fencing around our orchard/now apiary. We hung wind chimes and bells and left the yard lights on. Unfortunately, we had to re-queen a couple of the hives as they didn’t handle the trauma well. Luckily, we believe the bear has now moved on. All I can say is that this year’s honey is going to be the most expensive honey we’ve ever had.
Gardeningmadillrecord.net

Six steps to a successful vegetable garden

A thick slice of tomato, picked fresh from the vine, is a great addition to almost any sandwich. Throw on a leaf or two of garden-fresh lettuce and you’ve got yourself a winning combination. But before you get to enjoy that wonderful taste sensation, there is some work that needs...