The Zach Ertz market is finally beginning to heat up once again as the June 1-salary cap deadline creates a whole new opportunity for teams to acquire veteran players with large contracts. If a player is cut or traded after June 1, that player's signing bonus counts toward the salary cap and the rest can be spread out to the following season (prior to the June 1 deadline, all that prorated signing bonus money counts toward the cap in the year he was cut).