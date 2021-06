Something seems to have gone missing from the public discourse on Covid-19: money. True, in the depths of the first lockdown anyone who dared bring up the subject of the horrific cost of closing down the economy for weeks on end was quickly put down with meaningless platitudes like “life is too important for money” - as if money were just some abstract parlour game rather than a means by which limited resources can be allocated to healthcare and other competing needs. But at least we had some sort of debate. Now, the government tells us to cancel our summer holidays and suggests it might delay the planned 21 June lifting of most Covid restrictions – and hardly anyone dares even mention the cost in jobs and extra public debt.