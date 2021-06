The Lake George Battlefield Park Alliance is holding a Memorial Day 2021 service at the grave of the Four Unknown Soldiers on Monday, May 31 beginning at 10:30 a.m. The site, which is the final resting place of the oldest government-recognized unknown American soldiers in the nation, is in Battlefield Park overlooking Fort George Road in the town of Lake George, NY. The soldiers buried there died in the Bloody Morning Scout, the first of three skirmishes that are known collectively as the Battle of Lake George.