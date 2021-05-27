Cancel
The Lakers' long road ahead

By Spectrum SportsNet Staff
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lakers stole home court advantage from the Phoenix Suns, but face a lot of uncertainty. What will their big man rotation look like? Will their role players offer consistent scoring? And will Chris Paul be healthy for the rest of the series to challenge them? Allie Clifton, Chris McGee and Mike Bresnahan discuss this lively 1st round playoff series as well as the impact fans are playing as NBA teams are welcoming larger in-person crowds for the postseason.

Chris Paul
