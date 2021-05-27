Taking a cicada road trip

The Champaign Farmers Market returns to Downtown Champaign on May 18th from 3 to 6 p.m. It will take place every Tuesday until October 26th. You'll find it in the parking lot at Neil and Washington streets. If you've never been, this one is definitely smaller than Market at the Square. However, I attended pretty much every week last summer, and was always able to find the fruit and veggies and bread and flowers from the vendors that are reliably there every week.