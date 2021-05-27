Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Champaign, IL

Taking a cicada road trip

By Marianne Alleyne
illinois.edu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHAMPAIGN, Ill. – A tough semester and an even tougher year have just ended. I need a break. I’m fully vaccinated and want to escape the yearlong lockdown. And I’m an entomologist. What do I do?. I grab my best friend, also an entomologist, and we hit the road, of...

news.illinois.edu
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Woodstock, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
City
Champaign, IL
Champaign, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Pets & Animals
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cicada#Road Trip#Tree Roots#Adult Cicadas#Eggs#Lawn Furniture#Mates#Sound#Ill#Magicicada
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Pets
Related
Champaign, ILsmilepolitely.com

Year of the Park, A to Z: Mayfair Park, Champaign

As Year of the Park continues, we will be documenting every park in Champaign, Urbana, and Savoy, Champaign County Forest Preserves, along with other odds and ends between July 2020 and more like August or September 2021. You can see what has been covered thus far by clicking here. If you have suggestions or ideas or feedback, feel free to contact us at info@smilepolitely.com.
Illinois StateOnlyInYourState

Spend The Night Under A Teepee At This Unique Illinois Campground

With plenty of campgrounds to choose from around the Prairie State, there’s nothing quite like Lena KOA Holiday. Surrounded by countryside and with gorgeous flower gardens and grassy areas on the property, it’s an ideal place to take a staycation. Best of all, it has plenty of camping options – including teepees!
Champaign, ILfoxillinois.com

Rumberger's Wings closed for health violations

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — Rumberger's Wings in Champaign was closed on April 29, 2021, due to repeat health inspection violations. A previous inspection was conducted on March 31, 2021. During the March inspection, the restaurant owner was cited for 13 violations and five repeat violations. An inspector noted in the...
Illinois Stateleisuregrouptravel.com

Enjoy Diverse Attractions Along Illinois’ Waterways

From scenic cruises to charming downtown districts, these three Illinois regions offer plentiful activities for visitors. While they all offer distinct personalities and attractions, the three regions of Great Rivers & Routes, Illinois’ Heritage Corridor and the Quad Cities are all defined by the mighty Midwestern Rivers that pass through them. All three areas offer beautiful state parks, delicious food and engaging museums that enlighten visitors about Illinois’ natural history, Native American heritage and innovative small businesses. Whether you seek a brisk hike or a leisurely afternoon of shopping, these three DMOs showcase the best of what Illinois has to offer.
Champaign, ILsmilepolitely.com

The Champaign Farmers Market opens Tuesday

The Champaign Farmers Market returns to Downtown Champaign on May 18th from 3 to 6 p.m. It will take place every Tuesday until October 26th. You'll find it in the parking lot at Neil and Washington streets. If you've never been, this one is definitely smaller than Market at the Square. However, I attended pretty much every week last summer, and was always able to find the fruit and veggies and bread and flowers from the vendors that are reliably there every week.
Champaign County, ILsmilepolitely.com

Champaign County Forest Preserve District will have in person activities for kids this summer

If you have kids aged 3-17, the Champaign County Forest Preserve District has an in person option for them. Preschoolers and a parent or guardian can try out Nature Explorers on June 2nd and 9th from 9:30 to 11 a.m., where they will hear a story, go on a hike, and do some hands-on activities. The first session is at Homer Lake, and the second is at Lake of the Woods.
Champaign, ILThe News-Gazette

In the Garden | Tasteful additions

Herbs are a wonderful garden addition that provide an easily accessible culinary tool. However, I find that herbs are too often overlooked in most garden plans and can really provide a ton of ornamental and ecological benefits as well. In general, herbs are pretty tough plants and do well in...
Champaign, ILsmilepolitely.com

Sunnyside’s budding cannabis business in Champaign

Since becoming the 11th state to legalize recreational cannabis on January 1st of 2020, Illinois has gained a high amount of taxes from cannabis product sales, and Illinois residents have been able to enjoy legal cannabis for recreational use. Champaign-Urbana has a few options for purchasing cannabis at a retail...
Champaign, ILThe News-Gazette

Kitchen fire damages northwest Champaign home

CHAMPAIGN - A fire contained to the kitchen of a northwest Champaign home has displaced a family. Eastern Prairie Assistant Fire Chief Brian Smith said firefighters were called to a split-level home in the 2300 block of Campbell Drive about 1:50 p.m. Sunday. “The Savoy fire chief was in the...
Champaign, ILchambanamoms.com

Duo from University of Illinois School of Music Is a Howling Success

Working from home has changed life for our pets, even here in Champaign-Urbana. Violinist Meg Freivogel, Artist-in-Residence at the University of Illinois School of Music, has traveled the world performing and teaching with the Jupiter String Quartet. But in her latest television appearance, she receives rave reviews for playing with a new musical partner.
Champaign, ILsmilepolitely.com

Green Jade Chinese is an excellent dinner option any night of the week

I had heard a lot of positive reviews about Green Jade, the Chinese restaurant located in the strip off Windsor Road next to Sunsinger. I have a husband who very much enjoys Chinese food, so we ordered a handful of items from Green Jade in Champaign to try the restaurant out. Suffice to say, I was impressed.
Urbana, ILsmilepolitely.com

Year of the Park, A to Z: Leal Park, Urbana

Leal Park is in a relatively odd location for what you or I might consider to be a park to explore, but that is purely because the City of Urbana truly and actually grew up around it, and for good reason. This is actually and truly the oldest cemetery around,...
Champaign County, ILsmilepolitely.com

Giertz Gallery calls for local artist submissions for Around the Block III

Giertz Gallery at Parkland College is calling for local artist submissions for their Around the Block III: Artists from our Neighborhood online exhibit. "Selected works will be showcased on our social media sites and will feature regional artists from Champaign County and surrounding areas. Giertz Gallery will also produce an online catalog to highlight and promote the creativity existing in our community. The submission deadline is May 26th."
Illinois StateDaily Illini

Cicadas return, specific brood emerges in Illinois counties

From late spring to early summer, billions of tiny insects will emerge from the ground. They will lay their eggs, mate and make lots of noise. For those who happen to live near the bugs, it will be deafening. They will shed their exoskeletons and leave them to line trees...
Champaign, ILchambanamoms.com

Things to Do for Tweens and Teens This Summer in Champaign-Urbana

Life gets more complicated the older our children get, so we presents some ideas for your tween or teen to do this summer in Champaign-Urbana. We remember fondly the days that we sat down with our calendar and opened the local program guides to carefully select the camps our children would love. “Ooooh, nature camp! Then a week of pottery camp! And swimming every day?! My little one will love that!”