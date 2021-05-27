Cancel
New Zealand Dollar (NZD) Forecast: NZD/USD, EUR/NZD, NZD/CAD Setups to Watch

By Justin McQueen
DailyFx
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNZD: Another hawkish pivot from a G10 central bank, this time from the RBNZ who join the BoC and Norges Bank. While we had anticipated a hawkish outcome, the RBNZ had still managed to provide a hawkish surprise having signalled the possibility that they could raise the OCR by mid-late 2022 with a 25bps rate hike called for September 2022 and a further 100bps worth of hikes by December 2023. In turn, this hawkish stance from the RBNZ is likely to keep NZD on the front foot going forward. Reminder, the BoC hawkish pivot led to sizeable gains for the Canadian Dollar in the following ahead.

