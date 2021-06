THETFORD — Thetford firefighters battled barn and brush fires that broke out Wednesday afternoon in the midst of a drought that’s affecting much of the Upper Valley. No one was injured in the blazes, which were called in around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at a barn on 754 Cream Street, according to a news release from the Thetford Fire Department. Fire crews responding to the address saw a “large smoke column” coming from the property, and a 2,000-square-foot barn with a 600-square-foot wing engulfed in flames, the release said.