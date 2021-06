This June, you can celebrate the launch of Beyond Meatballs at 2,100 Walmart locations nationwide and grab some free samples thanks to Beyond Meat food trucks which will be parking at Walmarts in California and Texas to showcase the meatless protein. The meatballs come pre-rolled in 12-packs, and can already be found at Krogers, Garrus Teeters, Whole Foods, Stop & Shop, and Albertson around the country. Walmart already stocks its shelves with Beyond’s Cookout Classic value pack of burgers.