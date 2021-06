Chick-fil-A has garnered a reputation for being one of the most accommodating fast food restaurants in the U.S., with employees ready to meet customers' demands with a simple "my pleasure." So it's not often you go to a Chick-fil-A and not get what you want. But this last year has forced significant changes in the retail space, and that goes for restaurants as well. Now, Chick-fil-A restaurants nationwide are banning customers from doing something they've always been allowed to do. Keep reading to find out what you might have to change about your Chick-fil-A order.