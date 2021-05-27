Exposing the utility playbook: Ratepayers are stuck paying the bill for utility corruption

CHOCTAW, Okla. — Pretty soon, more than a dozen families with the Choctaw Nation will be talking about solar power. In fact, using it will prove to be cost-effective. "They had a project in Wright City, and they wanted us to come in and actually add solar generation to each of their homes. There were 20 total," said J.W. Peters, with Solar Power of Oklahoma. "Each of their tenants that were living in those can actually benefit in having the cost savings of solar."