Los Angeles, CA

Things to do in the San Fernando Valley, LA area May 27-June 3

By Holly Andres
Los Angeles Daily News
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePasadena Heritage Spring Home Tours: Recorded tours of two house each on two dates. Arroyo de Rey, a 1979 modern home by Conrad Buff & Don Hensman, and the Mosely House, a 1999 house designed by Don Hensman, May 30. The Lansing Beach House, a 1927 house designed by David Witmer and Loyall Watson, and a home to be named later, June 27. Tickets $18 (per each). Purchase tickets here: bit.ly/3sCmF6G (a link will be sent for viewing). www.pasadenaheritage.org.

www.dailynews.com
