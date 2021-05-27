Things to do in the San Fernando Valley, LA area May 27-June 3

Los Angeles rockers Local Natives are bringing live music back to California with a performance at the re-opening of The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on August 14. This performance will mark the first live show at the stunning outdoor Greek Theatre since the pandemic. After having to cancel last year’s show scheduled for May 20, 2020, with British indie rockers Foals due to the pandemic, Local Natives are ready to take the stage again with fellow Los Angeles locals Cherry Glazerr.