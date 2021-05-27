Things to do in the San Fernando Valley, LA area May 27-June 3
Pasadena Heritage Spring Home Tours: Recorded tours of two house each on two dates. Arroyo de Rey, a 1979 modern home by Conrad Buff & Don Hensman, and the Mosely House, a 1999 house designed by Don Hensman, May 30. The Lansing Beach House, a 1927 house designed by David Witmer and Loyall Watson, and a home to be named later, June 27. Tickets $18 (per each). Purchase tickets here: bit.ly/3sCmF6G (a link will be sent for viewing). www.pasadenaheritage.org.www.dailynews.com