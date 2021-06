Buy now for unlimited access and all of the benefits that only members get to experience. If the last year has proven anything in the art and design world, it’s that in-person exhibitions may come and go, but craft is here to stay. Galleries and fairs have found remarkable ways to showcase works virtually amid the ongoing pandemic, and now, luxury brands too are joining in and elevating digital exhibitions. Such is the case with Loewe, which debuted its first exclusively online edition of the Loewe Foundation Craft Prize this week.