Strawberry Puree (Homemade & Simple)
“This post may contain affiliate links, which means I receive a small commission, at no extra cost to you, if you make a purchase using this link.”. This simple strawberry puree recipe is great for introducing your baby to a favorite summer fruit or for using in any recipe that calls for strawberry puree. In oatmeal, on yogurt, in smoothies, in cakes and even cocktails, this puree is going to be one of your favorites to make. In less than 10 minutes you can go from whole fruit to a beautiful puree!simplegraytshirt.com