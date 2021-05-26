Strawberry Puree (Homemade & Simple)

Fluffy homemade bread rolls that are perfect for using as slider buns. You can make these homemade buns to serve with mini burger sliders, ham and cheese sliders, or any other types of sliders that you can think of. This dough is also great a homemade fluffy dinner rolls instead. To serve as dinner rolls, just serve as is instead of slicing open. The homemade slider bun dough is made with a fluffy yeast dough with butter, egg, and milk to make it more fluffy. Because the dough is made with yeast, it will need to rise twice before baking. After the first rise, you can shape the dough into rolls and place onto a large greased baking sheet. Let the bread rise again, and bake unitl the tops are golden browned.