2021 NBA Draft Profile: Josh Christopher

Ezring: To stand out among multiple future NFL defenders as a true freshman is a notable accomplishment. Mykael Wright has been a steady, noteworthy defensive back for his whole college career to this point. The talented cornerback boasts a flexible, fluid frame and has loose hips to change direction. He also exhibits clean feet in his transitions and hip turns. The Oregon defender is at his best in man coverage. Wright is extremely patient and uses his movement skills and above-average play strength to stay in phase through route breaks. Similarly, he uses physicality to throw off a route’s timing and spacing. Further, he displays an impressive understanding of leverage and plays very well from the top shoulder. Additionally, the standout corner typically practices sound eye discipline to improve his reaction time. While Wright has the potential to mirror with pure movement skills, he thrives when keeping his hand in the receiver’s hip pocket to better anticipate their movements. What’s more, the defender has the long speed to cover deep routes. Wright also has a knack for evading contact against rub routes. When playing from a recovery position, he typically takes proper angles to meet the receiver. At the catch point, Wright wins with his physical playstyle. After the reception and against the run, the Ducks’ star is an active tackler. He is exceptional at working to the ball carrier through or around blocks. Finally, Wright is an exciting kick returner.