2021 NBA Draft Profile: Josh Christopher

By Tom O'Hanley
 18 days ago
The 2021 NBA Draft will soon be upon us and one of the more intriguing players that will be called on draft night is Arizona State’s, Josh Christopher. Christopher, who declared on March 31st, spent only a single season in Tempe, with injuries cutting his time there short. Some believe Christopher was disappointing and that his odds of being selected high are low. Others, however, believe that Christopher still has a lot to offer teams and that if selected at the right spot, can be a contributor at the NBA level. This is the Josh Christopher NBA Draft Profile.

defpen

defpen

Online lifestyle magazine for music, sports, fashion, movies, tv food, tech, travel, & more.

