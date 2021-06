At Arkose Labs, we constantly look for new ways to improve our detection engine so as to make better decisions on who to challenge and when to serve more complex puzzles depending on the risk associated with the session. To do that, we rely on many signals that look at the traffic from different angles, one of them is IP intelligence. We recently upgraded our IP Intelligence and I thought it would be a good opportunity to share what IP intelligence is, how we use it, and what it can tell us about an attack.