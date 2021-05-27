Patrick Demands Legislative OT For Trans Sports Bill, But Abbott Says Not So Fast
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick once again wants state lawmakers to work extra to pass bills around his pet issues. After Texas House Democrats squashed several bills addressing some of Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s top priorities — banning transgender girls from girls sports, stopping social media “censorship” of conservatives and banning taxpayer-funded lobbying — Patrick asked Gov. Greg Abbott Wednesday to keep the state Legislature in town through June for a special session to bring those proposals back to life.www.houstonpress.com