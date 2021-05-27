Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

Patrick Demands Legislative OT For Trans Sports Bill, But Abbott Says Not So Fast

By Schaefer Edwards
Houston Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLt. Gov. Dan Patrick once again wants state lawmakers to work extra to pass bills around his pet issues. After Texas House Democrats squashed several bills addressing some of Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s top priorities — banning transgender girls from girls sports, stopping social media “censorship” of conservatives and banning taxpayer-funded lobbying — Patrick asked Gov. Greg Abbott Wednesday to keep the state Legislature in town through June for a special session to bring those proposals back to life.

www.houstonpress.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Sports
City
Austin, TX
City
Abbott, TX
Houston, TX
Government
Houston, TX
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Straus
Person
Greg Abbott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trans Women#Democratic Lawmakers#State Lawmakers#Democratic State#House Lawmakers#The Texas Senate#Dems#Sb 29#Twitter#Social Media Censorship#Transgender Girls Sports#The Texas Legislature#Nba#Houston Press Free#Senate Bill 29#Legislative Overtime#Demands#Senate Bills#Approving Legislation#Texas House Democrats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Sports
Related
Texas StateFort Worth Star-Telegram

Texas to end federal COVID-19 unemployment benefits, Governor Greg Abbott says

Texas is opting out out of federal unemployment compensation related to COVID-19 starting June 26, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday. The funds include $300 in weekly unemployment supplement from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program. “The Texas economy is booming and employers are hiring in communities throughout the state,” Abbott...
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Texas joins states ending extra $300 in weekly jobless aid

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas on Monday joined the growing number of states that will stop paying the federally funded $300 in extra pandemic-related weekly unemployment aid as businesses that scaled back or shuttered during the pandemic are reopening. The extra benefits in Texas will end June 26, Republican Gov....
Texas StateMoore News

Texas governor joins 18 states to end federal unemployment benefits

(The Center Square) – Days after being asked to end extended federal unemployment benefits by more than 50 Texas business associations, Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Monday that he was withdrawing the state from the program. Texas now follows 18 other states that have already ended the program. Abbott informed...
Texas Statebizjournals

Texas Gov. Abbott announces end to federal pandemic-related unemployment benefits

AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott informed the U.S. Department of Labor that Texas will opt out of further federal unemployment compensation related to the Covid-19 pandemic, effective June 26, 2021. This includes the $300 weekly unemployment supplement from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program. Abbott made the announcement the...
Houston Chronicle

Abbott ends federal unemployment assistance early in Texas

Gov. Greg Abbott said Monday that Texas will end federal pandemic-related unemployment assistance, more than two months earlier than it was set to expire, fueling the debate over whether benefits are contributing to labor shortages as the economic recovery accelerates. The move was praised by employers, who have complained that...
Texas Statecbs7.com

Texas opts out of $300 weekly federal unemployment supplement

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Jobless Texans won’t get the $300 weekly federal unemployment supplement for much longer. Gov. Greg Abbott informed the U.S. Department of Labor by letter on Monday the state will opt out of further federal unemployment compensation including the $300 weekly supplement effective June 26. “The Texas...
Texas Statenews4sanantonio.com

Texas backs out of $300 weekly unemployment payments from pandemic funds

AUSTIN, Texas – Governor Greg Abbott has decided the state will no longer provide extra unemployment cash due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Abbott told the U.S. Department of Labor Monday the state will opt out of the funds starting June 26. These funds include $300 weekly payments from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program.
Texas StateNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas House Passes Bill to Allow Homeschool Students in UIL Activities

It is a bill that has come through the Texas Legislature several times. Allowing homeschooled students to participate in UIL activities. Back in 2017, NBC 5 profiled Marin Malone of McKinney, when a similar bill was on the table. She was homeschooled, and played volleyball on a club team, but wanted to play with her public school. She didn’t get to, and her mother, four years later, is hoping kids get the chance.
myrgv.com

Texas opting out of federal unemployment compensation related to pandemic

Texas is joining other states and is opting out of further federal unemployment compensation related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Gov. Greg Abbott today informed the U.S. Department of Labor that it will opt out of the federal program on June 26.This includes the $300 weekly unemployment supplement from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program.
Humble, TXourtribune.com

New mayor takes reigns as residents say farewell to Merle Aaron

After 16 years of public service to the citizens of Humble, Merle Aaron has retired. Aaron was feted by the city’s numerous employees, as well as family and friends, at a luncheon Friday, May 7 at the Humble Civic Center. Amid flowers, balloons, fajitas and cupcakes, City Manager Jason Steube,...
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Texas records zero COVID-19 deaths for first day in over a year

For the first time in 14 months, the state of Texas has gone one day without recording a single COVID-19 death. According to data from the Department of State Health Services, the state reached the milestone on Sunday — the only time that has occurred since the pandemic first hit Houston in March 2020.