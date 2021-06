After the long and winding road that has been the 2020-21 NBA betting regular season, we have reached the final day. Fittingly enough, there is still plenty left to be decided on the last day of the season when it comes to playoff seeding. Among Sunday’s matchups is a critical Western Conference showdown between the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors. The two teams will be vying for the right to have a buffer game in the NBA Play-In Tournament . The NBA odds have dubbed the home team as the favorite in their pregame Grizzlies vs Warriors prediction.