First Look at the Nike Dunk Low ‘Lime Ice’

By Brian Betschart
SneakerFiles
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nike Dunk Low ‘Lime Ice’ will release in women’s sizing part of the brand’s Summer 2021 lineup. This Nike Dunk Low features a Light Soft Pink, Ghost, Lime Ice, and White color combination. As you can see, we have Soft Pink on the toe box, panels, tongue, laces, and collar while Lime appears on the overlays and rubber outsole. Next, Ghost which resembles Grey lands on the Swoosh, tongue branding, and insoles. Finishing the look is a White midsole.

www.sneakerfiles.com
Apparelnicekicks.com

Nike Introduces A New Air Max Model With The Furyosa

Nike has given us innovative sneakers in recent history with the Nike ISPA Road Warrior and the Matthew M Williams x Nike Zoom MMW 4, and it’s introducing a new sneaker into the mix, the Nike Air Max Furyosa NRG. The Air Max Furyosa takes inspiration from the Nike Zoom...
Aerospace & Defensenicekicks.com

Nike Welcomes A Lighter Tone To The Air Force 1 Low “First Use”

Nike’s “First Use” collection continues its lineup with the latest Air force 1 Low in a subtle colorway. Like its previous predecessor, this iteration features similar thematic characteristics throughout its model; unlike the bright blue pair, this iteration is composed of an overarching Light Stone color scheme with a Sail tone to compliment the makeup. Similar to its aforementioned counterpart, the Nike Air Force 1 Low “First Use” offers a smaller Black Swoosh, with an added “First use June 18, 1971” underneath it. As it names suggest, that date is the first use of the iconic Swoosh logo. Sitting atop a crisp White sole, University Red threads contrast the bottom while also appearing on its back heel tab.
Beauty & FashionSneakerFiles

First Look at the Mimi Plange x Nike LeBron 18 Low ‘Higher Learning’

Unfashion pioneer Mimi Plange showcases culture-shaking works in an elegant, broad, and unpredictable way while adhering to her own rules. Releasing her first sneaker, we have the Nike LeBron 18 Low ‘Higher Learning’ that’s inspired by varsity jackets. This Nike LeBron 18 Low features a Mustard, Burgundy, Pink, and Crimson...
Apparelkicksonfire.com

Nike Dunk Low PRM Animal Baroque Brown Coming Soon

New images of the upcoming Nike Dunk Low PRM “Animal” continue to surface online as it’ll be offered in two iterations. This pair in particular is rendered in an official blend of “Beach/Baroque Brown-Canvas-Sail.” Flaunting the clean sail hue across its smooth leather underlays, the highlight animal print aesthetic is directed at the suede overlays. Contrasting brown for the Swooshes, inner lining, and rubber outsole tops off the design nicely.
Aerospace & DefenseSneaker Freaker

UNDEFEATED x Nike Dunk Low Revealed via UNDFTD x McLaren Indy 500 Project

Unveiled as part of an upcoming McLaren Indy 500 collaboration, a brand new UNDEFEATED x Nike Dunk Low colourway has been spotted on the feet of the brand’s co-founder James Bond. The special project involves UNDEFEATED giving the AMSP #7 car a camo-clad makeover ahead of the famed Indianapolis 500 race, but sneakerheads will no doubt be more interested in the latest uber-hyped sneaker from the LA-based retailer.
Shoppingkicksonfire.com

Buy the Nike SB Dunk Low What The P-Rod Right Here

The Nike SB Dunk Low “What The P-Rod” is now arriving at select retailers and it’s a special iteration that celebrates ten of Paul Rodriguez’s signature silhouettes. As suggested, this low-top incorporates details from memorable colorways of each of those styles for one truly eye-catching aesthetic. Sporting colorful gradient tones, bold embroidery, and a range of premium textures, the model flaunts a mismatched build altogether.
Beauty & Fashionkicksonfire.com

Official Release Information For The Nike Dunk Low Varsity Green

Not one, but two new colorways of the Nike Dunk Low will be kicking off the month of June. In addition to the “Michigan” pair, the “Varsity Green” Nike Dunk Low also now has official release information. The Nike Dunk Low Varsity Green is done in an official color scheme listed as White/Team Green-White-Total Orange. The sneaker features a White leather upper contrasted by the dark shade of green on the overlays and Swoosh logos. More Green hits the laces, inner liner, and outsole, along with white rubber midsoles. Look for the Nike Dunk Low Varsity Green to release on June 3rd for a price tag of $100.
ApparelHighsnobiety

This Off-White™ x Nike Dunk Low Is the Best Yet

Highsnobiety aims to provide our readers with the latest updates in the sneaker world. However, we cannot verify the reliability of any unauthorized leaks or rumors unless this information is provided directly by the brands themselves. Sneakerheads haven't heard from Virgil Abloh in a while and now we know why....
Apparelkicksonfire.com

On-Feet Images of The Nike Dunk Low WMNS Laser Orange

Plenty of more colorways of the Nike Dunk Low will be releasing throughout the rest of 2021 with one of them being the women’s “Laser Orange” pair that is showcased above via new on-feet images. The clean and simple color option of the Nike Dunk Low starts off with a White leather hitting the side panels, ankle, and the perforated toe while the highlight hue of Laser Orange is seen all on the overlays as well on the Swooshes, laces, tongue tag, inner liner, and the rubber outsole. White rubber midsoles finish off the look on this women’s Nike Dunk low that will be releasing in the coming weeks for $100. Will this be a cop or pass for you?
Shoppingkicksonfire.com

Nike Dunk Low Michigan Gets An Official Release Date

After several release date changes, the Nike Dunk Low “Michigan” now has a solid release date as Nike has given us official release information. The Nike Dunk Low Michigan takes on a full smooth leather upper in a combination of Varsity Maize and Midnight Navy all throughout. More blue then hits the laces, inner liner, and Swooshes along with red branding on the insoles, a white midsole, and a navy rubber outsole finish things off. Look for a release to take place online as well as at select retailers on June 3rd for $100.
ApparelComplex

Is Nike Making Too Many Dunks or Not Enough?

The Complex Sneakers Podcast is co-hosted by Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne, and Matt Welty. This week, the three co-hosts discuss the Nike Dunk, a retro sneaker from 1985 that’s been huge in the past year thanks to SB collaborations and inline styles. But is Nike over-saturating the market with the shoes or should they keep making more? The co-hosts discuss their personal history with Dunks, current resell prices, and some of their favorite pairs old and new. Also: Joe gives some teasers on the next season of Sneaker Shopping, Welty relives his wild weekend, and Brendan comes back from vacation.
Apparelsneakernews.com

A Nike Dunk High Joins The “First Use” Collection

Nike Sportswear’s “First Use” collection has taken a handful of iconic silhouettes and outfitted it with detailing commemorating the debut of the swoosh. Now joining the impending collection is a Nike Dunk High, which indulges in an off-white and green color palette. Akin to accompanying pairs in the lineup, the...
Apparelhypebeast.com

Nike Dunk Low "NY vs. NY" Features Glow-in-the-Dark Details

Streetball is a quintessential part of any New York City summer, so is celebrating the Big Apple’s love of outdoor hoops with a Dunk Low “NY vs. NY.” Drawing its name from a Swoosh-sponsored summer league that oversees tournaments at legendary parks like Dyckman, West 4th Street and Gersch, the shoes feature a vibrant color scheme and special glow-in-the-dark details that nod to the “city game.”
Apparelkicksonfire.com

Official Images: Nike Dunk Low Dusty Olive

The Nike Dunk Low will be releasing in a perfect colorway for the fall soon as we bring you official images of the “Dusty Olive” pair. This premium colorway of the Nike Dunk Low features a full suede construction all over the upper as the base of the shoe starts off with a dark shade of brown on the toe, side panels, and the canvas ankle. The highlight Dusty Olive hue is then seen on the overlays as well as on the inner liner. To complete that fall theme we see the addition of orange on the Swooshes, laces, tongue branding, heel tab, and the rubber outsole. An exact release date has not been announced yet but expect a drop in the coming months for $100. Keep it locked to Kicks On Fire for updates.
Apparelhypebeast.com

Take an Official Look at the Color Skates x Nike SB Dunk High "Kebab and Destroy"

Adding to its growing lineup of collaborations, SB and Athens-based skate shop Color Skates have come together on a Dunk High inspired by gyro kebabs. Celebrated the beloved Greek food, the upcoming take sees the Nike SB Dunk High dressed in pita-like tan and light brown suede accented by brown elephant print representative of the meat cooked on a vertical rotisserie. Other elements include the white toe box drawing from the contrasting look of tzatziki sauce and hits of tomato red found on the laces and midfoot Swooshes. Additional markings include gyro kebab and Color Skates embroidery, co-branded “Kebab and Destroy” tongue tags and special printed insoles. Rounding up the design of the shoes are black sole units with white contrast stitching.
Apparelkicksonfire.com

Nike SB Dunk Low Barcelona Coming Soon

Following a preview earlier this month, new images of the Nike SB Dunk Low “Barcelona” have now surfaced online as it’s expected to debut later this year. As suggested, the model’s color scheme is inspired by the iconic Spanish professional football club, FC Barcelona. Composed of suede, the colors maroon, red, and blue are draped across in a mismatching finish, while bright yellow for the Swooshes and branded areas provide a striking contrast. Finally, a white midsole and gum rubber outsole tops off the design.
Retailjustfreshkicks.com

Another Undefeated x Nike Dunk Low Has Surfaced

Undefeated and Nike will be continuing their efforts next year in Summer 2021 on a collaborative Nike Dunk Low SP colorway. If you thought the Nike Dunk resurgence was just a 2020 thing, we’ve been getting more and more evidence that the silhouette will also be thriving in 2021 as well. While there’s still a variety of different colorways slated for this year, we just got a leak for next Summer which will bring forth an Undefeated collaboration.
Nikenicekicks.com

A Striking “University Red” Nike Dunk Low Is Being Prepared

With no end in sight, the Nike Dunk Low continues its run with yet another model. With a plethora of versions, the latest comes equip in a University Red colorway. Although Nike‘s efforts have not slow down with their Dunk Low line, they are consistently selling out. To add to the list, a Nike Dunk Low “University Red” is set to make its debuts. Dressed in a two-tone color scheme, this offering takes on a simplistic approach while simultaneously being vibrant. Featuring a leather makeup, the model is contrasted only by its colors. Sitting atop a rubber outsole, this iteration opts for a minimalistic and monochromatic look.
Los Angeles, CAhypebeast.com

Take an Official Look at the Nike Dunk High "Court Purple"

Surfacing last month, we now have an official look at the Los Angeles Lakers-inspired. The upper of the shoe features black canvas twill base accented by overlays of purple leather and bright yellow midfoot Swooshes. The yellow/black contrast is continued on the embossed “NIKE” embroidery at the heel and tongue tags. Additional detailing comes in the form of perforations at the toebox and printed insoles. Rounding up the design of the shoe are pure white midsoles paired with black rubber outsoles.
Aerospace & Defensekicksonfire.com

Nike Air Force 1 Low Daktari Stripes Debuting Overseas First

If you were a fan of the iconic Nike Dunk “Daktari,” then this Nike Air Force 1 Low “Daktari Stripes” is a must-cop for your sneaker collection. Flaunting a bold and vibrant finish that’s perfect for summer, the low-top model flaunts a white leather base while the highlight Daktari zebra print adorns its shaggy suede overlays in tones of light orange and black. Additionally, solid orange Swooshes and embroidered branding on the tongue and heel, followed by a sail midsole and gum rubber outsole solidifies the eye-catching design.