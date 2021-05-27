First Look at the Nike Dunk Low ‘Lime Ice’
The Nike Dunk Low ‘Lime Ice’ will release in women’s sizing part of the brand’s Summer 2021 lineup. This Nike Dunk Low features a Light Soft Pink, Ghost, Lime Ice, and White color combination. As you can see, we have Soft Pink on the toe box, panels, tongue, laces, and collar while Lime appears on the overlays and rubber outsole. Next, Ghost which resembles Grey lands on the Swoosh, tongue branding, and insoles. Finishing the look is a White midsole.www.sneakerfiles.com