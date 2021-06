On May 17th, the UK lifted its ban on international leisure travel, replacing it with a ‘traffic light’ system. At present, very few countries are on the UK government’s ‘green list,’ which does not require arrivals to quarantine. Ahead of the list’s next revision, Irish low-cost carrier Ryanair has appealed to the government to end the quarantine requirement for all EU arrivals into the UK, hoping to be able to welcome more passengers in the summer.