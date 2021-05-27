Cancel
Missouri State

Capitol Perspectives:A most unusual Missouri legislative session

By Phill Brooks
maryvilleforum.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 Missouri legislative session was one of the most unusual and unpredictable of the legislative gatherings I’ve covered in some 50 years. Despite Republicans holding an overwhelming majority in both the House and Senate, Democrats scored some major victories for issues they pushed including restrictions on police choke holds, extending court-order protection orders against abusers and establishing a statewide database to track opioid drug prescriptions.

www.maryvilleforum.com
Mike Parson
