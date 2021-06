Want to hear a crazy idea? Of course you do! Let's go step by step. 1. Florida gained another seat in its congressional delegation thanks to faster-than-the-national-average growth over the last decade. 2. Republicans control both chambers in the state Legislature as well as the governorship, meaning they will have total control over the redistricting process and where the new seat will be drawn. 3. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is a BIG friend of former President Donald Trump. 4. Trump makes his permanent home in Palm Beach, Flor