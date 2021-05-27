Cancel
Maryville, MO

Hayes couple wed for 60 years

maryvilleforum.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe family of Jim and Sandra Hayes would like to honor them with a card shower in celebration of their 60th wedding anniversary on June 11. Cards of congratulations may be sent to: 2805 Tranquility Court Maryville, MO 64468. Jim and Sandra are the proud parents of two children, Troy...

www.maryvilleforum.com
Missouri Statektvo.com

Northeast Missouri man has 100,000 reasons to celebrate

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man has 100,000 reasons to celebrate. Richard Fleak, of Kirksville, claimed a $100,000 top prize on the Missouri Lottery’s “Triple Cash Crossword” Scratchers game. He purchased the winning ticket at the north Ayerco in Kirksville. Players in Adair County won more than $3.2...
Maryville, MOnodawaybroadcasting.com

St Gregory’s School To Hold Rummage Sale May 27-28

St. Gregory School Rummage Sale to take place the end of May. (MARYVILLE, Mo.) – St. Gregory Barbarigo School in Maryville will host its annual Rummage Sale from 3 to 8 p.m Thursday, May 27th and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, May 28th in the school gym. Items available will sell for $5 per bag. Bags will be provided.
Maryville, MOmaryvilleforum.com

Thomson Splash 'N' Play opens

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Thomson Splash 'N' Play is now open after a grand opening ceremony Friday. The 4,000-square-foot splash pad on the corner of Munn Avenue and State Route V is free and open to the public from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day until October.
Maryville, MOmaryvilleforum.com

Ursaline Sister celebrating 50th jubilee

An Ursuline Sister who ministered in Maryville is one of nine Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph celebrating anniversaries of religious profession in 2021. Sister Elizabeth Mary “Betsy” Moyer is celebrating her 50th jubilee. A native of Nebraska City, Nebraska, she combined both her education and health care backgrounds in Missouri. She was an LPN for St. Francis Hospital and Health Services, Maryville, while also helping teach religion at St. Gregory Barbarigo Parish (2010-12). She was principal of St. Mary School, Pierce City (1993-96), and she taught and was a school principal in Kentucky and New Mexico. She served as an LPN and health care administrator for her Ursuline Motherhouse, Maple Mount, Kentucky. She taught religion and helped in a health clinic in Jamaica (2008-09). Since 2012, she has served at Brescia University, Owensboro, Kentucky, first as assistant registrar and then in the School of Education.
Maryville, MOmaryvilleforum.com

Forum Flashbacks: May 13-19

After deeming the ordinance an emergency ordinance, which means, both readings can be held in a single session, the Maryville City Council voted 3-1 last night to make it a municipal offense to swing a golf club or to hit golf balls in city parks. The ordinance was drafted under...
Maryville, MOmaryvilleforum.com

First Baptist Church to celebrate anniversary

MARYVILLE, Mo. — In 1870, 25 years after early settlers established the city of Maryville, the First Baptist Church was formally organized and this year it plans to celebrate its 151st anniversary with a block party and everyone is invited. From 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 22, the...
Jacksonville, ILnwmissouri.edu

Mother, daughter complete degrees together at Northwest

Michaelene Mays and her mother, Janean, crossed the Northwest Missouri State University commencement stage together consecutively on May 8, marking the finale of a milestone they worked toward together. Michaelene attained her bachelor’s degree in communication with an emphasis in public relations, and Janean received her master’s degree in educational...
Maryville, MOnodawaybroadcasting.com

Maryville Boys Tennis – Districts (Friday)

Henry Swink and Kason Teale lost to Drew and Matt Collier 0-6, 3-6. James DiStefano lost to Cole Horton of Savannah 1-6, 0-6. Mitchell Meyers/Carson Kempf beat Shelton/Colwell of Benton 6-1, 6-3: lost semifinal to Heftye/Peek of Savannah 2-6, 6-2, 5-7. Won 9-7 to Dye/Mull of Benton for third place. All district second team.
Maryville, MOmaryvilleforum.com

Goodridge earns place in sectionals

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Singles competition in northwest Missouri has been tough this season, but Maryville senior Matt Goodridge has found a way to rise to the upper echelon. Goodridge climbed to within one win of the state tournament by finishing second in the Class 1, District 16 singles tournament on Friday in Maryville.
Savannah, MOmaryvilleforum.com

Special Olympics team medals in Savannah

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Nodaway County residents placed in numerous events at a May 1 Special Olympics competition held in Savannah, Missouri. Nineteen competitors received gold, silver and bronze medals during Tuesday evening's award ceremony. Local law enforcement officers made the presentations: Officer Rex Riley with the Maryville Police Department, and...
Missouri StateChillico Constitution-Tribune

Chillicothe (Mo.) HS golfers finish unbeaten in 2021 duals

Repeat experiences were the rule for Chillicothe (Mo.) HS’ boys’ golf, girls’ soccer, and baseball varsity squads Tuesday (May 4). For two of them, that was a happy occurrence. The golf Hornets wrapped up their regular season a perfect 9-0 in dual-match play when they cruised past visiting Trenton175-209 in...