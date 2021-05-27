Belen couple learning to farm

For this month’s Soil and Water column, we’re turning the spotlight to one of our conservation partners, Amelia Vogel and Jason Schilberg of Rocket Punch Farm in Belen. Amelia completed her Master Gardener training at the University of the District of Columbia and has extensive experience working with urban farms and community gardens in Washington, D.C. Before moving to Belen in November 2019, Amelia wanted to connect with the local farming and gardening community.