Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Belen, NM

Belen couple learning to farm

By Andrew Hautzinger, guest columnist
News-Bulletin
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor this month’s Soil and Water column, we’re turning the spotlight to one of our conservation partners, Amelia Vogel and Jason Schilberg of Rocket Punch Farm in Belen. Amelia completed her Master Gardener training at the University of the District of Columbia and has extensive experience working with urban farms and community gardens in Washington, D.C. Before moving to Belen in November 2019, Amelia wanted to connect with the local farming and gardening community.

www.news-bulletin.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Valencia County, NM
City
Belen, NM
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pesticides#Local Food#Compost#Community Gardening#Urban Gardening#Urban Farms#Urban Farming#The Wall Street Journal#Japanese#Vswcd#Nmda#Healthy Soil Program#Soilutions#Info Rocketpunchfarm#Rocket Punch Farm#Wwca#Valencia Soil#Gardening Community#Community Gardens#Summer Vegetables
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Facebook
Related
Albuquerque, NMABQJournal

Scammers cast shadow on NM solar industry

Deceptive marketing by some is casting a shadow over New Mexico’s booming solar industry, entrapping local homeowners in costly, long-term contracts that don’t generate the benefits promised by some rooftop installation firms. The Journal has found it’s a growing problem, fed by a competitive scramble to gain market share among...
Albuquerque, NMABQJournal

Briefcase: Hires, applause for New Mexico workers and more

Gannon Coffman has joined Marcus & Millichap as a commercial real estate agent. Coffman has eight years of commercial real estate experience specializing in tenant site selection, new market rollouts, relocations and corporate lease negotiations, and is operating out of the Albuquerque office. APPLAUSE. Tom Walker, a member of the...
Deming, NMnewsnationnow.com

‘Blame China’: New Mexico restaurant posts controversial sign

DEMING, N.M. (NewsNation Now) — A large sign stating “Blame China” posted in front of a New Mexico restaurant is stirring up controversy but the owners say their intention wasn’t racist because it’s a statement targeted at the Chinese government, not people. The owners of Forghedaboudit Southwest Italian have had...
Educationlascrucesbulletin.com

NMSU professor wins state heritage preservation award

New Mexico State University history professor Jamie L. Bronstein, Ph.D., will share the New Mexico Historic Preservation Division’s (HPD) 2021 heritage publication award with Durwood Ball, Ph.D., of the New Mexico Historical Review. Bronstein and Ball will receive the award during a May 21 online ceremony hosted by the New...
PoliticsSantafe New Mexican.com

Landscape planning takes long view

For a land management agency that has been in existence for over 100 years, you may not be surprised to learn that the management approach of the New Mexico State Land Office is almost as dated. Historically, leasing decisions from the office have been “one-offs,” piecemeal leases that did little...
PoliticsABQJournal

Longtime NM literacy coalition loses funding

SANTA FE – For decades, the New Mexico Coalition for Literacy delivered funding throughout the state to help adults learn to read. But its operations largely ground to a halt last fall. The coalition lost state funding in 2020 as the state Higher Education Department shifted to a new strategy...
IndustryNew Haven Register

New Mexico creates database of legacy uranium mines

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico has created a database of uranium mines around the state, including those that are inactive and have been abandoned, state officials announced Monday. The database was put together by the state Mining and Minerals Division as a way to give people quick access...
Valencia County, NMNews-Bulletin

County garden group announces yard contest

LOS LUNAS — As a way to reward the efforts of local gardeners and to make the community more beautiful, the Valencia County Extension Master Gardeners and the Valencia County News-Bulletin are again sponsoring a Yard and Garden contest starting May 14. Nominations may be made of any yard or...
Valencia County, NMNews-Bulletin

Letters to the Editor (May 13)

Our Constitution was not originally written for our current two-party system. At the beginning, the presidential runner-up was the vice president. Imagine President Biden serving with Vice President Trump. We have amended our Constitution and made adjustments. Whatever the original design, we now have two major political parties that wield...
Valencia County, NMNews-Bulletin

Beef Official

May is a special month as the whole month celebrates beef!. The United States is the largest producer of beef as well as the largest consumer. Beef is a great nutritional source for protein and supplies 10 essential nutrients, including B-vitamins, zinc and iron that support an active and healthy lifestyle.
Valencia County, NMNews-Bulletin

Community garden gets funding

Just when it looked like a community garden project on Valencia County’s east side was going to whither away, a $30,000 grant from CYFD gave it another year of life. Days after Valencia County commissioners unanimously voted to not provide $15,000 for the Eastern Valencia Urban Gardens Program, administered by the staff of the Valencia Soil and Water Conservation District, the award of the CYFD grant was announced.
Belen, NMPosted by
Belen Times

Setting your own schedule could be a dream come true with these jobs

Check out these Belen-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours: 1. Sales Representative-High Compensation; 2. Full/Part Time Sales Representative - $700-1200/week. Work from home.; 3. Customer Service Associate; 4. Part-Time Office Assistant; 5. Customer Representative Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $12-$22/Hr; 6. Retail Merchandiser; 7. Sales Assistant Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $12-$22/Hr; 8. Sales Coordinator Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr;
Belen, NMNews-Bulletin

Robert Noblin purchases Terrace Grove Cemetery

BELEN — Everyone deserves a final place to rest and be visited by their loved ones. “After everything we do in this world, we deserve a permanent resting place,” said Robert Noblin, owner of Noblin Funeral Service and now Terrace Grove Cemetery. On Tuesday, May 4, Noblin closed the deal...
Valencia County, NMNews-Bulletin

News Digest & Briefs (May 13)

Applications for the city of Belen Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Multicultural Commission annual scholarship is due 4 p.m., Tuesday June 15. Applicants must be a high school senior who will attend an accredited college, university, vocational or technical institution in the fall of 2021. Three $500 scholarships will be awarded. The scholarships are co-sponsored by the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. New Mexico State Commission.
Belen, NMPosted by
Belen Times

Events on the Belen calendar

1. The Month of the Military Family Color Run; 2. 3rd Annual New Mexico Prickly Pear Festival; 3. Freaky Friday Drag Bingo Disney Edition; 4. Free Virtual Yoga All Levels with Asha Rao — NM; 5. Girls Night Out The Show at The Library (Albuquerque, NM);
Los Lunas, NMNews-Bulletin

Ronnie Perea retires after 41 years in the towing business

LOS LUNAS — Ronnie Perea entered into a “semi-retirement” after working with Mountain States Wrecker Services for the last 41 years, a business he has owned since the early 2000s. “My favorite time on the job was being able to be with my family here at Mountain States,” Perea said....
Belen, NMNews-Bulletin

Belen Public Library Summer Reading Program

Summer is coming, and the librarians of the Belen Public Library are eager to enroll children and teens in their Summer Reading Program — and prepared to give out lots of prizes. For Children. Tails and Tales is the theme of this year’s virtual Children’s Summer Reading Program. The Calf...