Fear The Walking Dead Theory: Dakota Is A SERIAL KILLER

By Liam O'Leary
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter reading the title of this article, I can imagine what Fear the Walking Dead fans are thinking: “Dakota may be a backstabbing murderer, but, a SERIAL KILLER? That’s a little out there, don’t you think?”. Or, maybe: “Well, duh. She murdered Cameron and John for no good reason; of...

Teddy and Dakota Prepare to Destroy Everything in Fear the Walking Dead 615 Opening Minutes

Teddy (John Glover) and Dakota (Zoe Colletti) are ready to unlock their "new beginning" in the opening minutes of the next episode of Fear the Walking Dead. Named after a beached submarine washed ashore in Galveston, Texas, "USS Pennslyvania" sees Morgan (Lennie James) and Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) team up as the group races to stop Teddy from launching the submarine's 23 missiles — each loaded with 10 warheads — that will destroy everything except the bunker where he's stashed a captive Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey). Using the matching key he sent former submarine weapons officer Riley (Nick Stahl) to steal from Morgan, Teddy is ready to give Dakota a "fresh start" by ending it all.
Fear The Walking Dead, Mother: Things To Note

In a season of Fear The Walking Dead that I’ve thoroughly enjoyed, this might be my favorite episode so far (And not just because it confirmed two of my theories, completing a grand slam of Beginner-related theories). I loved getting a glimpse of Teddy’s life when the outbreak hit (Always something I get a kick out of), I loved seeing familiar faces return, and I loved not only the fact that the episode was filled with swerves but that the swerves were done well. Unlike some of the more infamous fake-outs we’ve seen in years past, this episode’s use of swerves were all well-paced, and all did their job well, exactly like they’re supposed to.
‘Fear The Walking Dead’ 6×15 Recap: “USS Pennsylvania”

Last week, Alicia took a road trip with Teddy and Dakota and reunited with old acquaintances as she discovered Teddy’s real plan for her and for the world. This week, Morgan and Victor take the lead in trying to stop the missile launch Teddy has planned. Both of them gain hard advice and understanding about one another.
The Fear The Walking Dead and Deadwood Connection

If there’s any further proof needed that Hollywood tends to keep those that work together in the same orbit from time to time, the connection between Fear the Walking Dead and Deadwood would be another since Garret Dillahunt and Keith Carradine have been seen together in Deadwood a while back. Any fan of both shows would remember that Carradine, who portrayed Wild Bill Hickok, was gunned down by Jack McCall, who was of course played by Dillahunt. It’s kind of interesting to see how Dillahunt, who played John Dorie Jr., was followed up by Carradine, who came in playing the role of John Dorie Sr. Some might look at this and say ‘who cares?’, while others are bound to appreciate the connection since FTWD has definitely been leaning heavily into the western genre for a while. The sad fate of J.D. Jr. was bound to touch a few people in a big way, but seeing Sr. step into the story was probably an interesting twist that a lot of people didn’t see coming and possibly enjoyed. Some fans might not care that much as they could be broken up about J.D. Jr., but it’s still fun to see this happen every now and then since actors that have had a decent sense of chemistry with one another in the past might work just as well in another program. Of course, the idea is that Dillahunt and Carradine wouldn’t be working together again given what happened to Jr., but it’s still a connection that a lot of people would be bound to notice. Any connection between various shows, especially if they’re given Easter eggs as a way to connect a little further, is usually appreciated by the fans.
Watch Fear the Walking Dead Online: Season 6 Episode 15

On Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 15, things took a wild turn when Teddy unveiled his plan for the world. With Morgan and Strand at odds, they had to find a way forward in their plan. Elsewhere, Grace confronted what was plaguing her all along. Use the video...
Fear the Walking Dead Producer Responds to Madison Clark Return Rumors

Fear the Walking Dead director and co-executive producer Michael E. Satrazemis, who directed the Season 4 exit episode for Madison Clark, responds to rumors star Kim Dickens will return to the Walking Dead spin-off. Season 4 Episode 8, "No One's Gone," sees Madison sacrifice herself to save her children, Nick (Frank Dillane) and Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey), and other survivors trapped in the parking lot of their post-apocalypse community when it's overrun by the undead. Because Madison's death occurs off-screen — she's last seen in a flash of light after setting fire to the invading zombie horde — many fans are unconvinced Madison died in the blaze and could return.
Fear the Walking Dead: Lennie James on Morgan’s Things Left to Do Before “The End” (Exclusive)

Is "the beginning" the end for Morgan Jones? "I don't die," the staff-wielding warrior said over on The Walking Dead. "I just see it. Again and again." Death has followed Morgan to Fear the Walking Dead, where the villainous Virginia (Colby Minifie) shot him point-blank and left him to be torn apart by walkers to end the Season 5 finale. Morgan urged his followers to "just live," and those would have been his last words were he not rescued by Dakota (Zoe Colletti), Virginia's defector daughter, who left behind a note: "You don't know me, but I heard your message. You need to do the same. You still have things left to do."
Fans Are Worried About Morgan and Grace on 'Fear the Walking Dead' (SPOILERS)

This article contains spoilers for Season 6, Episode 12 and Episode 15 of Fear the Walking Dead. Most seasons of Fear the Walking Dead are fraught with dark moments and zombie attacks, but for characters Morgan (Lennie James) and Grace (Karen David), their emotional turmoil has seemingly only begun. Fans are worried about their fate after Season 6 Episode 12, "In Dreams," which revealed that their daughter was stillborn. Do Morgan and Grace die in a submarine? Let's investigate.
Episode 109: Serial Killers vs Spree Killers

Are mass murderers supplanting serial killers? Improved forensic science such as DNA has allowed law enforcement to arrest budding serial killers before they can rack up three or more murders. But, with the explosion of gun sales, spree killers are running rampant in America. Karen interviews preeminent expert Dr. Bryonna Fox, Professor in the Department of Criminology and Faculty Affiliate of the Florida Mental Health Institute at the University of South Florida. Dr. Fox earned her PhD from the University of Cambridge and is a former FBI Special Agent.
Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Finale: A Familiar Voice Offers Hope?

Strand's gotta be Strand, folks. If you're not sure what we're talking about (our review here), let's just say that thanks to Colman Domingo's morally blurred Victor? Morgan (Lennie James) was this close to stopping Teddy (John Glover) and Riley (Nick Stahl) from launching the missiles. Good news? "The End is the Beginning" folks were only able to launch one missile. Bad news? Stopping missiles from being launching is an all-or-nothing game- and now there's a missile in flight with ten warheads ready to rain down some major destruction. So as the time ticks down to some major devastation, some of our survivors look for shelter, others look to settle old scores- and some look to make peace with the life they've led as "The Beginning" nears in the sixth season finale of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead.
Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Finale Trailer: "The Beginning" Is the End

The end is the beginning, the beginning is the end — and Fear the Walking Dead is bracing for an explosive ending to Season 6. Spoilers for Sunday's Season 6 Episode 15, "USS Pennsylvania." Despite hurriedly fighting their way through a walker-filled beached submarine and nearly dying several times over, Morgan (Lennie James) and Strand (Colman Domingo) failed to reach the weapons room in time to stop serial killer Teddy (John Glover) and Riley (Nick Stahl) from firing off a missile that will inevitably unleash ten warheads over Texas. "Don't look at this as an ending," Teddy tells Morgan aboard the USS Pennsylvania. "The world is gonna be a better place. You just won't get to see it yourself."
Fear the Walking Dead Showrunner Explains Strand's Shocking Move in "USS Pennsylvania"

Spoiler warning for Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 15. Strand's gonna Strand. After a captive Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey) radios Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) to warn Morgan (Lennie James) of a missile about to be launched from a beached submarine, the survivors unite to stop Teddy (John Glover) from destroying everything in the penultimate episode of the season, "USS Pennsylvania." It's Morgan and Strand who make it past the 150 zombified sailors in the way of the submarine's weapons room, where Teddy and weapons officer Riley (Nick Stahl) are ready to pull the trigger on 23 pre-programmed missiles — all loaded with multiple warheads that can end the season with a bang.