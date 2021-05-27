UW men's crew seniors stayed an extra year for a chance to win a national title. Now's their time.
Michael Callahan said he feels less like a coach and more like a comrade to his rowers on the Washington men’s team. That’s because his veteran team is so self-motivated, so laser-focused on making the boats as fast as possible, that it makes his job easy. The coach relies heavily on 17 seniors — including five who elected to return for a fifth year at Washington after last season was canceled due to COVID-19.www.seattletimes.com