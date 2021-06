For the first time in College history, Gordon graduated four classes of students at Commencement on Saturday, May 15, 2021. Two ceremonies took place outside on Gordon’s quad: Gordon’s 128th Commencement honored the Class of 2020—whose ceremonies were postponed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic—conferring 349 undergraduate degrees in the arts and sciences and 110 master’s degrees in education, music education, leadership and financial analysis, in addition to 119 degrees to the graduate Class of 2021. In the second ceremony, Gordon’s 129th Commencement, 347 degrees in the arts and sciences were presented to the undergraduate Class of 2021. On May 16, another ceremony took place in Georgia to confer 11 degrees to members of the 2021 Atlanta cohort of the Master of Arts in Leadership program.