Belen, NM

Belen fire chief resigns due to lack of license

By Clara Garcia, News-Bulletin Editor
News-Bulletin
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBELEN — Belen Fire Chief Bret Ruff resigned from his position on Friday, May 21, saying he wished things had turned out differently. Ruff had been placed on paid administrative leave on March 29 when city officials became aware that he didn’t have a current New Mexico EMT license. Ruff, who was appointed to the position in February 2019, said he had been working with the state of Nevada to transfer his license but the process had never been completed.

www.news-bulletin.com
