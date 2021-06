For the first time in franchise history, the Utah Jazz finished the regular season on top of the NBA with a 52-20 record. Thanks to a top-five offense and defense, Salt Lake City’s finest enter the postseason with the first seed in the Western Conference. While most of the credit may go to Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, a good part of Utah’s success is owed to a stellar bench, headed by no other than Jordan Clarkson.