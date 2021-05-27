Welcome to The Master of Malt Islay Festival 2021 celebration!

Marymount Manhattan College celebrated the Class of 2021 on Friday, May 21, 2021 in two separate commencement ceremonies, held virtually in accordance with COVID-19 safety guidelines. President Kerry Walk conferred degrees on 371 graduates, with families and friends tuning in via Zoom. Tony-award winning actress LaChanze spoke to the graduates and received an honorary degree. Other speakers included Michael Materasso, Chair of the Board of Trustees; the graduating class’s two valedictorians, Sarah Haley and Sydney Weiser; Class Speaker McKell Norton-Duren; and members of the MMC faculty. In addition to the virtual ceremonies, the College was thrilled to host graduates, faculty, and staff throughout the day on campus on Sunday, May 23, 2021, for a series of in-person celebrations to toast the Class of 2021 — the first event of its kind in over a year.