Taking care of business

If 2020 produced one universal, unifying lesson, it’s this: people are important. For so many folks around the world, the past year and a half was one of isolation and loss. In the U.S., the fight against the pandemic coincided with a national examination of race and equality. And while the battles to bring both COVID-19 and racism to an end are ongoing, we’re all moving forward with a renewed understanding that taking care of our communities — and the people within them — must be a top priority.