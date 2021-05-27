Cancel
Taking care of business

Cedar Republican
 4 days ago

My name is Mike Newman and I have been cutting meat for 43 years and have been a Woods teammate in the meat department for eight years. To keep up with changing times in the grocery industry, Woods has always looked to the future. Other communities have lost their grocery stores when they do not keep up with the times.

