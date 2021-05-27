Cancel
Arm battens down the spending hatches

 2021-05-27

Arm has gone into cost reduction mode as it awaits the result of its takeover by Nvidia. According to The Register it has frozen hiring including a ban on backfilling jobs left vacant by departures, has put a stop on new engagements of contractors and has cancelled its FlexPlot scheme which gave US employees $8,500 a year and UK employees $4,500 to spend on certain defined areas.

