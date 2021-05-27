Cancel
Nintendo's ‘Game Builder Garage’ is a powerful and complex game creation tool

By K. Naudus
Engadget
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are dozens of gaming tools out there that promise to teach your kids to code, because after all, they’re going to need those precious STEM skills to survive in today’s workforce. I’ve looked at a few of them and passed on many others because well, they didn’t really seem all that fun. Nintendo’s upcoming $30 Game Builder Garage for Switch might actually buck the trend, in that it’s not designed to teach your kids how to code so much as it is teaching about actual game design — not only how games run, but how to make them actually fun.

www.engadget.com
