COVID pounded nursing homes in a series of deadly outbreaks, says new report
When COVID struck the nation’s nursing homes, it came in series of catastrophic waves. In a new report to Congress, the U.S. Government Accountability Office looked at case data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and found that nursing homes were hit with the coronavirus again and again, with an average of about three outbreaks in many facilities from May 2020 through January 2021. Many of those cases were brought in by staff members.www.nj.com