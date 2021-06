Melinda Giovengo has seen promises come and go during her three decades spent navigating ways to keep homeless youths off the street. So when she sat down four years ago with Tim Leiweke and his partners who eventually birthed the Kraken’s expansion NHL team, Giovengo was skeptical. As executive director of Seattle-based YouthCare, she often had heard pitches by companies promising to help with critical job training for the homeless teens and young adults residing within her shelter spaces. But things rarely progressed beyond piecemeal work placements.