Strategies for managing post-pandemic in-person panic

As COVID restrictions lift and people are beginning to return to their normal lives, discussion related to re-entry is an important one. Many of us are feeling some level of anxiety related to re-integration and today on Afternoon Live, director of wellness service from Sokya Health Jessica Yaffa and psychiatrist Chaitayna Pabbati joined Kara on the show to help us understand how to manage these feelings. According to Jessica, moving from a place of isolation and a slower paced way of being into a space of increased expectations, managing of activities and renewed responsibilities at both work and home, it makes sense that most of us are experiencing some level of anxiety. Having fewer daily interactions along with less outside stimuli can often result in system overload when re-integrating. Jessica says there is a big difference between what we would consider “forced connection” and connection by “choice”. When seeing friends and family again, or going to our favorite restaurant, we get to decide the “when, what and how.” Activities such as returning to work can often feel out of our control and overwhelming. Incorporating a self-care routine is now more important than ever, along with accessing short-term support if necessary, such as life coaching in order to manage expectations and create goals. Sokya Health offers both self-paced wellness exercises and resources, along with coaching if desired. Dr. Pabbati says that there are many symptoms of depression and anxiety to look out for. Feelings of sadness or hopelessness, anger, irritability, sleep disturbances, nervousness, having a sense of unease or panic, an inability to enjoy yourself doing things you’d normally like, these are all things to look out for. It’s especially important to recognize if and when these symptoms start interfering in a persons ability to take care of themselves and do the things that need to be done on a daily basis. Dr. Pabbati says if you are feeling any of these feelings, the most important thing is to start reaching out to qualified professionals. It’s great to be able to rely on family and friends, but especially now when there are so many changes in the world, having somebody who is a trained expert at handling these issues is invaluable. Mental health professionals are skilled at helping people understand exactly what they are experiencing, and helping navigate them through the treatment options and take control of their lives. Therapy, coaching, and medications each can be invaluable for a person struggling with depression or anxiety, and at Sokya we can help people navigate these options.