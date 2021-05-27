Cancel
Video Games

Game Builder Garage: Can Nintendo Teach You To Code?

By Rebekah Valentine
IGN
 5 days ago

After a hands-off preview of Nintendo’s upcoming Game Builder Garage, I am tentatively optimistic that it will be the game-creating teaching tool I never had growing up but wished I did. With a vibe inspired by Nintendo Labo sans the cardboard, Game Builder Garage centers around a core of guided lessons, each several minutes long, that teach users how to make seven distinct video games. These include a runner, a racing game, a motion-controlled maze, a 2D side-scrolling shooter, a 3D adventure game, an escape room, and a multiplayer game of tag.

