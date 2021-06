The Nintendo Switch has been doing a lot with their franchises over the first four years of the consoles life, but there have been a few key omissions as of yet that have left a few puzzles. One of them being Mario Kart. Now, yes, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is on the system and is in fact their best-selling game on the platform, which no doubt Nintendo loves. But, a true sequel, Mario Kart 9, has not been announced or even teased by the company. And while the sales of Deluxe are great, one could argue that bringing in 9 soon would replicate that success by all of those gamers coming over to the new title.