Ghostrunner Is Getting Roguelike and Assist Modes

By Joe Skrebels
IGN
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGhostrunner will add a roguelike-inspired Wave Mode and a more accessible Assist Mode in a free upcoming update later this summer. The cyberpunk first-person action game has been gradually adding modes since release in October, but Wave Mode promises to be the most outlandish yet, turning the high-speed katana action into a roguelike structure. Wave Mode tasks players with beating 20 waves of increasingly difficult enemies, while being rewarded with randomly-chosen upgrades between each wave.

www.ign.com
