Ghostrunner Is Getting Roguelike and Assist Modes

First-person cyberpunk slasher Ghostrunner is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X on September 28. Publisher 505 Games revealed the upgraded version of the game today, on the heels of news that Ghostrunner 2 is already in the works for PC and new-gen consoles. The PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of Ghostrunner will be available as free upgrades to players who already own the game on PS4 and Xbox One, with physical and digital editions available. Newcomers can get the upgraded version for $29.99 / £24.99.