Smash Bros. Creator Isn't Retiring from Game Development

In early June of last year SNK announced two new entries in their venerable Metal Slug series, one new mainline entry for consoles and PC and one new mobile spin-off that was said to be a hybrid side-scrolling action/card game. Both titles were being developed internally at SNK. Then, later that same month, SNK announced a third new Metal Slug game in the works, this time being developed in partnership with TiMi Studios, a subsidiary of Tencent Games and the studio responsible for such hits as Honor of Kings/Arena of Valor and Call of Duty: Mobile. After going years without any new Metal Slug games, we suddenly had them coming out of our ears. I’m not complaining.