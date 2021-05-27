Cancel
Video Games

Smash Bros. Creator Isn't Retiring from Game Development

By Joe Skrebels
 5 days ago

Masahiro Sakurai, the creator of the Super Smash Bros. series, is not retiring from game development – but he will be quitting his weekly Famitsu column after 18 years. Yesterday, translations of Sakurai's comments from his latest column seemed to suggest that the game director was considering early retirement. IGN had the column independently translated and, while Sakurai does discuss thinking about what he could do with his time after his career finishes, he makes very clear that he won't be quitting game development anytime soon.

Masahiro Sakurai
