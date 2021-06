Late last month, former senator Rick Santorum made comments at a Young America's Foundation conference that sparked backlash. During the "Standing Up for Faith and Freedom" event, Santorum argued that America was settled by people "who were coming to practice their faith," and that "there was nothing here." He then stated, "Yes, we have Native Americans, but candidly there isn't much Native American culture in American culture." The backlash came quickly, with people turning to Twitter to argue that the U.S. Constitution was modeled after that of the Iroquois League. But, as explained by SUNY Geneseo history professor Michael Oberg, that's not true.