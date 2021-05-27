Cancel
Kaskade To Perform at FWD Day + Nightclub on June 2

By Jeff Niesel
Cleveland Scene
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Ohio would open without restriction starting June 2, the team at Forward Hospitality immediately started searching for national acts to perform at their FWD Day + Nightclub. They've successfully booked Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, producer and remixer Kaskade, who'll perform on June 2 at the venue located in the Flats East Bank that's hosted several major EDM acts over the past seven years.

