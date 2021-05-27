Kaskade To Perform at FWD Day + Nightclub on June 2

Rewind to 2008, two electronic titans joined forces, stepping into the studio to bring together their talents with the desire to create something extraordinary. Of course, the outcome was ‘Move For Me‘, a hugely popular dance anthem delivered at the hands of American record producer Kaskade and Canadian electronic legend deadmau5. After its release, the song would seek out success in the charts, earn countless plays, and feature in more places than just the music industry. As the track celebrates its thirteenth anniversary, join us as we take a look down memory lane and recall the success of the iconic track.