Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vero Beach, FL

Coming Up! Reflect on ultimate heroes at Memorial Day events

By Pam Harbaugh
veronews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMemorial Day is around the corner. You can mark this special day by attending services at the Veterans Memorial Island Sanctuary’s Memorial Day Observation Ceremony. It begins 9 a.m. Monday, May 31, and features retired military speakers. Visitors also have the opportunity to reflect amidst the memorials to men and women of Indian River County who gave the ultimate sacrifice to our country.

veronews.com
View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Pierce, FL
City
Vero Beach, FL
Vero Beach, FL
Society
Vero Beach, FL
Government
Local
Florida Society
Vero Beach, FL
Lifestyle
Indian River County, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Government
City
Miami, FL
Indian River County, FL
Government
County
Indian River County, FL
Indian River County, FL
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karen Lamonte
Person
Christo
Person
Dale Chihuly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorials#Museum Island#Memorial Day#National Heroes#National Museum#Riverside Museum#Volunteers#The National Navy#Ltc U S A#Nsw Gold Star#The Memorial Day Service#The Navy Seal Museum#Navysealmuseum Org#Frost School Of Music#The University Of Miami#The Frost School#Royal Palm Blvd#Retirement Of Colors#Riverside Park#American Flags
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Celebrations
News Break
Arts
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
Society
Place
Berlin, DE
News Break
Music
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Festival
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
Related
Florida StateWDW News Today

PHOTOS: Fievel’s Playland Reopens at Universal Studios Florida

If you’re looking to let your kids run off some energy, Fievel’s Playland at Universal Studios Florida has officially reopened. Fievel’s Playland is a larger-than-life play area based on the beloved childrens’ films An American Tail and Fievel Goes West that lets you see the world from a mouse’s perspective.
Florida StateWCTV

Leon County hosts virtual Emancipation Day panel and performances

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In 2020, Leon County was the first municipality in the state of Florida to officially declare May 20 Florida’s Emancipation Day, a county-wide holiday. The County is partnering with Village Square and the Tallahassee Museum to host a Created Equal event, centered on Emancipation Day. Royle...
Vero Beach, FLtreasurecoast.com

Get Ready for the Vero Beach Seafood Festival

Vero Beach, FL –Bring your appetite to the Vero Beach Seafood Festival at Riverside Park in Vero Beach, May 15th and 16th for some delicious seafood and tropical drinks. The Vero Beach Seafood Festival will showcase a wide selection of seafood vendors to choose from serving up some mouthwatering dishes including lobster, crabs, shrimp, fish, conch, and more. In addition, there will be plenty of non-seafood menu selections for the landlubbers.
Vero Beach, FLhometownnewstc.com

Vero Beach artists exhibit "Art in Public Places"

VERO BEACH — Since 2015, the Cultural Council of Indian River County has been exhibiting art by local artists in four Vero Beach venues. The Indian River County Courthouse, the Indian River County Administration Complex, the Intergenerational Recreation Center, and the Vero Beach Regional Airport all give artists the opportunity to exhibit their art, while the public enjoys their creativity.
Indian River County, FLveronews.com

Support native plant gardens at the Indian River County Administration Complex

Support native plant gardens at the Indian River County Administration Complex at May 18th County Commission meeting. An exciting new initiative is planting model native gardens at the entrance to the Indian River County Administrative Building A to demonstrate to the public the beauty and value of native plants in our environment, a model for everyone’s public and private spaces. In discussions with Jason Brown, County administrator, and Rich Szpyrka, Director of Public Works, Rich suggested two small gardens near Building A main entrance to get the most folks to see it when entering the building. In November, in discussing this, the County Commission recommended using a professional landscape architect plan the gardens. We have selected one of the best landscape architects, Stephanie Dunn, Senior Designer, Cadence, in Ft Lauderdale who specializes in professional native urban design for businesses and governments. Ms. Dunn demonstrated her expertise as the keynote speaker at the Florida Native Plant Society State meeting and at our 2020 Transforming Landscapes for Sustainable Future conference.
Vero Beach, FLveronews.com

In Memory: May 13

Dorothy M. Coakley, 97, of Vero Beach died May 11, 2021 at Palm Garden of Vero Beach. Dorothy was born September 4, 1923 in Eastport, Maine and was a resident of Vero Beach. She is survived by her son Joe and daughter in law, Judy Coakley also of Vero Beach.
Vero Beach, FLcbs12.com

Vero Beach tour gives up close look at sea turtle nesting

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A new tour in Vero Beach lets people get up close and personal with sea turtles to learn more about them. “In our county, we average about 8,000 sea turtle nests a year, which is a really significant number,” said Kendra Cope, the founder of Coastal Connections.
Vero Beach, FLhometownnewstc.com

Vero Beach wants to shorten lifeguard hours

VERO BEACH — Some Vero Beach city staff want to shorten the hours of the city’s lifeguards. At issue are the extended hours of 5-7 p.m. For the past two summers, the lifeguards have worked these extra hours between Memorial Day and Labor Day. According to an April 28 memo...
Vero Beach, FLveronews.com

McKee Botanical Garden to participate in Blue Star Museum Program

MCKEE BOTANICAL GARDEN TO PARTICIPATE IN BLUE STAR MUSEUM PROGRAM. McKee Botanical Garden will offer free admission to military personnel and their families this summer. [VERO BEACH, FL – MAY 11, 2021] – McKee Botanical Garden announces it will join museums nationwide in participating in the Blue Star Museums Program. This program provides free admission to our nation’s active-duty military personnel and their families this summer. The 2021 program launches on Saturday, May 15, 2021, Armed Forces Day, and will end on Sunday, September 5, 2021. Military can find the list of participating museums at arts.gov/bluestarmuseums.
Vero Beach, FLveronews.com

ASCF to host John Tamny book signing meet & greet

The American Security Council Foundation (ASCF) is hosting a book signing meet and greet for John Tamny’s new book titled, “When Politicians Panicked” The New Coronavirus, Expert Opinion, and a Tragic Lapse of Reason. John Tamny is an economist, author, and speaker. He is currently the Director for Economic Freedom...
Vero Beach, FLveronews.com

Kiwanis crew gives Youth Guidance building a facelift

“This is what it’s like to come together and get things done,” said Richard Schlitt, who recently led a crew of 70 Vero Beach Youth in Action teens and 25 adult members of the Kiwanis Club of Vero-Treasure Coast as they painted the outside of the Youth Guidance Mentoring Academy building.
Vero Beach, FLveronews.com

Coming Up! Catch some family fun at ‘Take a Kid Fishing’

Take the whole family out into the great weather at Saturday’s “Take a Kid Fishing” event hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Vero-Treasure Coast. The two-hour event begins 9 a.m. on the pier from the Barber Bridge fishing catwalk. Organizers supply tackle, bait, prizes and even lunch. Chris Woodruff, owner of Vero Tackle and Water Sports, helps with the event every year. He said people are eager to do this and that it’s fun for everyone. “I’m surprised how many people show up,” Woodruff said. “They almost completely cover the pier here. It’s fantastic to see.” Woodruff’s business usually donates bait for the event. The event organizers are well prepared with a trailer, rods and guides to help families get started. The most common fish to be caught are mangrove snapper and sheepshead. The fish are just big enough to give the kids a good fight, Woodruff said. “They do really well,” Woodruff said. “A lot of times, it’s a kid’s first fish.” So, yes, make sure you bring your camera along as well. Making this even more appealing, the event is free. The location is ideal with benches and some shade. It gets everybody involved. “Take a Kid Fishing” registration begins 8:15 a.m. Entry is free, but limited to the first 100 families signing up. Prizes are awarded for each age bracket and a special prize is awarded for the ugliest fish. The free lunch will be served 11 a.m. to noon. This is designed for children 5 to 12 years of age. Adult supervision required. Masks are also required. Call 772-234-9585 or verokiwanis.com. Vero Tackle and Water Sports is at 3321 Bridge Plaza Dr., Vero Beach.
Florida Stateveronews.com

Exceptional, spacious River Club estate is ‘pure Florida’

The beautiful estate at 1327 River Club Dr. overlooks a picturesque stretch of the Indian River Lagoon in the charming River Club community. With architecture informed by The Breakers – Palm Beach’s legendary Renaissance Revival-style resort hotel – this expansive beauty sits gracefully on a thick carpet of green, in the verdant embrace of lush, meticulously designed tropical landscaping.
Vero Beach, FLhometownnewstc.com

Summer Camp at the Environmental Learning Center

VERO BEACH — The Environmental Learning Center (ELC) is offering a new hands-on, feet wet Lagoon Island Adventure Camp for summer 2021. Each week starting June 2 and running through August 6, the ELC’s lagoon island campus in Vero Beach and the surrounding Indian River Lagoon will offer an adventure land for kids entering 1st grade to 6th grade.
Vero Beach, FLveronews.com

Take-home kits big hit at Museum’s Children’s Art Fest

A steady stream of children, parents and grandparents recently made their way to the Vero Beach Museum of Art for the 40th annual Children’s Art Festival. It was a toned-down, half-day version this year, minus the abundance of hands-on activities and day-long performances by student musicians, choruses, dancers and theatrical groups, but attendance by thousands of visitors, as in past years, would currently be unthinkable.
Orlando, FLspotonflorida.com

Indian River turning into manatee graveyard (Video)

Rotting carcasses are spread across a handful of islands near Manatee Cove Park in the Indian River Lagoon, serving as graveyards for Florida's manatees. FOX 35 Orlando delivers breaking news, live events, investigations, politics, entertainment, business news and local stories from Orlando, Florida and across the nation. Subscribe to FOX 35 News: ...