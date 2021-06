Valdosta Police Department (VPD) is seeking/hiring qualified applicants for the position of Police Officer. We are holding an open testing hiring event on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at 6pm. We allow entrance 30 minutes prior to the testing time. Once you have successfully completed the process VPD will send you to the academy where you will become a State Certified Peace Officer. Come be a member of The Valdosta Police Department!