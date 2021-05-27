Cancel
Southwest union calls passenger misconduct level 'intolerable' after flight attendant loses 2 teeth in altercation

By Catherine Leffert
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTWU Local 556, the union which represents Southwest Airlines flight attendants, penned a letter to Chairman and CEO Gary Kelly claiming passenger misconduct incidents have reached an “intolerable level.”. President of the Dallas-based chapter Lyn Montgomery said in the letter that last weekend a flight attendant lost two teeth when...

