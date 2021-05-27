Cancel
Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

By Emily Schoerning
modernreaders.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStrategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,750 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Cerus were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

www.modernreaders.com
