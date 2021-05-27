Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

New James Bond films will release in cinemas following Amazon MGM deal

By Hannah Cowton
techadvisor.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pair stated; “We are committed to continuing to make James Bond films for the worldwide theatrical audience”. We assume that the films will go to Amazon Prime Video after the initial run in theatres, but the deal did not specify how soon after this would be. The next Bond film, No Time To Die, is due to release on 30 September in the UK, and 8 October in the US. It will be Daniel Craig’s last film of the series.

www.techadvisor.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Craig
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cinemas#Hbo Max#Tv Streaming#Disney Movies#Film Star#Netflix Inc#Amazon Mgm#Amazon Prime Video#Broccoli#The Handmaid S Tale#Disney Plus#Hbo Max#James Bond Films#Amazon Rights#Theatres#Classic Movies#Marvel#October#Tomb Raider#Uk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV & VideosDecider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Skyfall’ on Amazon Prime and Hulu, High-Grade Bond Entertainment From Start To Finish

2012’s Skyfall (Amazon Prime, Hulu), the Sam Mendes-directed 23rd entry in the James Bond film series and third to star Daniel Craig as Bond, was a worldwide smash, earning over a billion in box office receipts as well as an Academy Award for Adele in the Best Original Song category and a well-deserved nomination for cinematographer Roger Deakins. Is Bond over the hill? Are the Bond films themselves? Not if Skyfall had anything to say about it.
BusinessStreet.Com

James Bond, Rocky, Pink Panther Primed to Join Amazon With MGM Deal

Jeff Bezos' Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report has signed an agreement to acquire MGM Studios. On Wednesday, the company made the announcement of the purchase of Hollywood's historic movie studio for a whooping $8.45 billion. MGM, which is known for its roaring lion as a logo, has produced numerous hits...
BusinessPosted by
CinemaBlend

Amazon May Buy MGM In Deal That Could Include James Bond, Survivor, Shark Tank And More

The big business story this weekend in the entertainment space was the proposed merger of some AT&T assets including HBO Max, Warner Bros and more with Discovery Plus and all of its cable channels. Now, rumors of continued consolidation in the media space are swirling as Amazon is reportedly in talks to acquire MGM and its extensive film library that includes co-ownership of the James Bond franchise, along with hit shows and film series like Rocky/ Creed, Survivor, Shark Tank, The Handmaid’s Tale and Fargo. The deal, which is apparently far from finished, would likely cost in the high single digit billions, though that exact number is likely a sticking point.
Moviesthefederal.com

Railways said no to Bond movie Skyfall being shot in India. Here’s why

An adrenaline-packed, opening sequence in Skyfall with James Bond Daniel Craig dangerously perched on top of a train in a fight to nab the bad guy became famous among diehard Bond fans. Well, this train fight scene was to be filmed in India. But the railways ministry withheld permission as it did not want the country to be shown in “poor light”.
BusinessTelegraph

Amazon in talks to buy James Bond studio MGM

Amazon is in discussions to acquire the nearly century-old MGM movie studio in what would be its biggest push into entertainment yet, according to reports. MGM, the Hollywood company behind the James Bond series, would help bolster Amazon’s Prime streaming service. Amazon is weeks into negotiations to buy the studio for about $9bn (£6.4bn), according to Variety. MGM and Amazon declined to comment.
TV ShowsCollider

Amazon in Talks to Acquire MGM and Its James Bond Library in Deal Worth $9 Billion

Amazon is in talks to acquire MGM and its James Bond library in a deal that is reportedly worth $9 billion, a well-placed source has told Collider. Though such a deal has been rumored for weeks, the rumor intensified following Discovery's deal to acquire WarnerMedia, prompting The Information to release a speculative report earlier on Monday, though multiple trades have since emptied their notebooks.
BusinessTelegraph

Fears ITV will lose James Bond in $9bn Amazon swoop on MGM

James Bond brandishing his Walther PPK has been a common sight on British television for decades, but soon the world of terrestrial programming may not be enough. The 26 films featuring the spy could shift to a subscription streaming service as part of a $9bn (£6.4bn) deal orchestrated by Amazon, sparking fears it will end a contract to air them on ITV.
MoviesRochester City Newspaper

Geva Theatre presents the real, and stolen, James Bond

Diplomat. Soldier. Polo player. Treasure hunter. Race-car driver. Jet-setting international playboy. The FBI suspected he was an assassin working for the Dominican dictator Rafael Trujillo. But you know him as the real-life inspiration for James Bond. “It’s kind of astonishing that one person can be in so many places at...
TV Showsinews.co.uk

Amazon eyes James Bond studio MGM in latest media mega-merger

Amazon is reported to be in talks to acquire iconic US movie studio MGM, over a potential $9bn (£6.3bn) deal that what would be the latest in a string of tie-ups in the entertainment world. If the two companies joined forces, it would bring the owner of one of the...
MoviesTVOvermind

Which Actor Played the Best M in The James Bond Movies?

First, we have to go over who’s played the role of M in the James Bond movies, and then it becomes easier to determine, in our opinion anyway, who was the best at it. From Bernard Lee to Robert Brown to Dame Judie Dench to Ralph Fiennes, M has been a constant in James Bond’s life that has been more or less in charge of the super-spy and thus has had the unenviable position of reigning him in from time to time. To say that any single person is better than the other is kind of difficult mainly because only two of them really had the chance to oversee MI6 in the same time period, since Lee and Brown came from an earlier time and as such, Bond’s behavior, while not always looked upon kindly, was often looked past as many people would likely agree. There’s no doubt of who Bond is and who the character has always been since he can be a gentleman but he’s usually a martini-drinking ladies man that does things his own way as long as he can get away with it and doesn’t appreciate being bound up by rules a lot of the time. While Lee and Brown took their roles as M seriously enough to turn in a decent performance and make it clear that they were in charge, Dench managed to do something that the first two didn’t, or wouldn’t according to the script. She collared Bond in a manner that he didn’t fully appreciate but in a way that he really needed according to many people since his apparent misogyny was becoming a bit of a problem for some and his overall persona was seen to be a little troubling. In other words, people no longer appreciated what they saw as toxic masculinity and were glad to see someone calm Bond down occasionally.
Moviesshepherdgazette.com

Watching James Bond motion pictures so as, from Sean Connery to Daniel Craig

Sean Connery in a relaxed moment on the set of Goldfinger, with the iconic 1964 Aston Martin DB5. You say you’ve never watched a James Bond movie? Even so, it’s likely you know at least a little something about 007, the big-screen secret agent who’s been a pop culture powerhouse for six decades and counting. A man in a tuxedo holding a pistol. License to kill. Sean Connery’s accent. Daniel Craig’s abs. Billie Eilish’s Grammy-winning theme song for No Time to Die. That enduring catchphrase: vodka martini — shaken, not stirred.
BusinessComing Soon!

Amazon to Acquire MGM, Including James Bond & Rocky Franchises

Last December, it was revealed that MGM was planning to sell its entire film studio including its wide and rich film and TV library, and now it looks like the studio has finally found the right partner, who will help one of the world’s oldest film studios further expand into the competitive streaming landscape. Today, it has been officially announced that Amazon and MGM have entered into a definite merger agreement allowing Amazon to officially acquire MGM for a purchase price of $8.45 billion.
MoviesMovieWeb

James Bond Movies Will Still Debut in Theaters Despite Amazon / MGM Deal

Amazon may be shelling out more than $8 billion to purchase MGM, but James Bond is going to stay on the big screen. This, according to producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, who have been the longtime shepherds of the iconic franchise. While Amazon may well have access to the library of Bond movies once the deal closes, the producers have assured that future installments will still be released theatrically worldwide.